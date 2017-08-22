

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX), a manufacturer of consumer and professional products, announced Tuesday that it has sold the Aplicare skin antisepsis business to Medline Industries, a privately-held manufacturer of health care supplies in the U.S. The transaction closed on August 21.



As announced in the company's fiscal year 2017 SEC filings, Clorox had been exploring strategic alternatives for Aplicare. Clorox earlier said the Aplicare business had $46 million in net sales, representing slightly less than 1 percent of total company sales, and insignificant net earnings.



Clorox will provide an updated fiscal year 2018 outlook during its first-quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings call on November 1.



Clorox Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer, said, 'Selling Aplicare, which was part of our Professional Products business, was the result of our periodic strategic assessment of our global portfolio.... Importantly, this doesn't change the strategic focus of our Professional Products business, which continues to be stopping the spread of infection, with an emphasis on killing pathogens in the environment.'



