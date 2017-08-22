

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's (KSS) announced details of the company's strategic plans to invest in its store base and enhance the capabilities of its e-commerce fulfillment network. During the third quarter, Kohl's will open four small format stores and its fifth e-commerce fulfillment center.



The company said it continues to make progress on its initiatives to optimize and rightsize select Kohl's stores across the country.



Kohl's will begin shipping from its fifth e-commerce fulfillment center in Plainfield, Ind., this month. The 937,000-square-foot facility will be dedicated to processing, filling and shipping Kohls.com orders.



In addition to the new Plainfield facility, Kohl's operates e-commerce fulfillment centers in San Bernardino, Calif.; Edgewood, Md.; Monroe, Ohio and DeSoto, Texas. All Kohl's stores nationwide also serve to fulfill and ship Kohls.com orders.



In October 2017, Kohl's will open four small format, 35,000-square-foot stores, adding to the eight small format Kohl's stores opened in 2016. The four new stores will be located in North Smithfield, R.I.; Blue Ash, Ohio; East Windsor, N.J.; Montebello, Calif.



The company noted that approximately 300 Kohl's stores have been optimized with new interior layouts - becoming operationally smaller through balancing inventory and adjusting fixtures. By the end of 2017, nearly half of Kohl's stores will be operationally smaller.



In 2017, Kohl's further plans to rightsize the physical square footage of Kohl's Warner Robbins, Ga., and Fort Smith, Ark., stores. Kohl's Warner Robbins store will be reduced from an 89,000 square-foot store to a 62,000 square-foot store. Kohl's Fort Smith store will be reduced from an 87,000 square-foot store to a 62,000 square-foot store.



In spring 2018, Kohl's will open a new single-level 55,000 square-foot store in Greenfield, Wis. The store will relocate from the current two-level 85,000 square-foot store in nearby Southridge Mall. Earlier in 2017, Kohl's relocated its 80,000 square-foot Charlotte, N.C., store to a nearby 55,000 square-foot location.



