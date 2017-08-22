

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced that Céline Dufétel will join the company as vice president by December and assume the roles of CFO and treasurer in the first quarter of 2018. She will succeed Ken Moreland, who will continue as CFO until no later than the filing of the Form 10-K for the 2017 fiscal year in February 2018.



Céline will join T. Rowe Price from Neuberger Berman. She previously served as partner and head of the North American Asset Management practice at McKinsey & Company.



