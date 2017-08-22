

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks, popular for its coffee, is now offering a kind of sushi to its customers.



The coffee retailer has adopted the sushi burrito trend and has started offering the chicken maki roll at two of its outlets in Chicago.



The chicken maki roll takes a classic burrito filling-- chicken, tomatillo salsa, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado and crispy onion-- and uses a sushi rice and nori instead for traditional tortilla.



The sushi burrito is part of Starbucks' new Mercato line, which includes other grab-and-go lunch items such as sandwiches and soups.



Starbucks plans to offer the roll in other cities if it turns out to be a success at the trial locations.



