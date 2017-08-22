

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $53 million, or $0.20 per share. This was up from $20 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $842 million. This was up from $754 million last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $53 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 165.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 150.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $842 Mln vs. $754 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.03 - $0.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $860 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.640 - $5.740 Bln



