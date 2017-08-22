

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, broke into a verbal fight on the Instagram with Jenni Miller, a mother of three from Portland, Oreagon.



The issue started when Linton shared a picture of herself leaving a government jet and touted the designer clothing brands she was wearing.



'Great daytrip to Kentucky! nicest people beautiful countryside,' Linton commented on the photograph along with hashtags of various luxury designers including, rolandmouret pants, hermesscarf, tomford, valentino and valentinorockstud heels.



Instagram user Jenni Miller showed her displeasure on the photo by commenting on the post, 'Glad we could pay for your little getaway. deplorable'



Instead of ignoring the comment, Linton took it personal grudge and started firing back at her in a sarcastic tone.



'Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable!' Linton wrote. 'Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?'



'I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours,' Linton continued.



'You're adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you're made but deep down you're really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn't going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and humanity would get more traction.'



'Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It's fab!' she concluded.



The post was deleted late Monday evening and Linton's account was set to private.



