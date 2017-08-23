

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it has filed a civil lawsuit against Shanghai Echrom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and several former employees of Agilent, alleging infringement of trade secrets and petitioning the court to stop the defendants' use of Agilent's proprietary technologies. The suit also requests the court to order compensation for Agilent's losses.



The complaint alleges trade secrets were illegally obtained by former employees of Agilent, who later formed Shanghai Echrom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and used the illegally obtained information to imitate an Agilent gas chromatograph.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX