U.S. based PV innovator 1366 Technologies, and Korean PV manufacturer Hanwha Q CELLS have announced a new performance record for cells produced using 1366's Direct Wafer technique. The cells achieved 20.3% efficiency, which has been independently confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE.

1366 and Hanhwa Q Cells have cooperated for several years, combining the wafer technology from 1366 with Q Cells' Q.ANTUM cell technologies. The two also announced the achievement of 20.1% average cell efficiency from cells produced on a pilot line using standard processes seen in mass production.

The collaboration between the companies has been fruitful, with the efficiency of cells produced using the Direct Wafer technique rising at a steady rate of 0.8% per year on average, having hit 19.9% back in March 2017.

"Our strategic partnership with Hanwha Q Cells is paving the way for a solar future where high-efficiency cells are ...

