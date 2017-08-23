1366 and Hanhwa Q Cells have cooperated for several years, combining the wafer technology from 1366 with Q Cells' Q.ANTUM cell technologies. The two also announced the achievement of 20.1% average cell efficiency from cells produced on a pilot line using standard processes seen in mass production.
The collaboration between the companies has been fruitful, with the efficiency of cells produced using the Direct Wafer technique rising at a steady rate of 0.8% per year on average, having hit 19.9% back in March 2017.
"Our strategic partnership with Hanwha Q Cells is paving the way for a solar future where high-efficiency cells are ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...