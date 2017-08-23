sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,904 Euro		-0,193
-2,38 %
WKN: 872983 ISIN: US4529071080 Ticker-Symbol: IM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOMEDICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNOMEDICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,117
8,151
19:24
8,115
8,15
19:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNOMEDICS INC
IMMUNOMEDICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNOMEDICS INC7,904-2,38 %