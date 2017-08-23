

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Wednesday, but managed to pare its losses in the afternoon. Following yesterday's rebound, the market ended Wednesday's session little changed overall.



Investors remained in a cautious mood ahead of the economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will begin tomorrow. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are slated to speak at the event.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.06 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,958.49. The Swiss Leader Index weakened by 0.15 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.09 percent.



Geberit dropped 2.2 percent after it was downgraded by RBC to 'Underperform' from 'Sector Perform.'



Julius Baer was another notable decliner, with a loss of 1.6 percent. UBS slid 0.3 percent and Credit Suisse dipped 0.1 percent.



Aryzta weakened by 1.3 percent and Dufry surrendered 1.0 percent.



The index heavyweights finished the day with mixed results. Nestlé rose 0.1 percent, Novartis fell 0.1 percent and Roche ended the session unchanged.



Vifor was among the top performing stocks of the day, with an increase of 1.3 percent. Clariant advanced 0.6 percent and Sika gained 0.5 percent.



