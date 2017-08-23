

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Wednesday, holding near recent 11-week highs ahead of the upcoming central bankers fishing camp in Wyoming.



Speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank president will be given close attention for clues about interest rates.



December gold rose $3.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,294.70 an ounce, taking back most of Tuesday's loss.



In economic news, the IHS Markit flash manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 52.5 from 53.3 in July, while the services PMI rose to a 28-month high of 56.9, up from 54.7 in July.



