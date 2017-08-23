

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple reportedly plans to unveil its most awaited next-gen iPhone on September 12 at 9 AM.



According to tech blog Mac4Ever, Apple will hold a press event on September 12 and launch its iPhone 7s and 7s Plus along with its long rumored iPhone 8 or X. The phones will be shipped on the Friday of the following week, September 22.



The site says that telecom operators have already been notified of Apple's upcoming announcement as they have to organize pre-orders and prepare inventory and marketing for the new devices.



The latest news does not come as a surprise as Apple has been launching its new iPhones on every September since 2012. Apple also always holds press conferences on Tuesday, which narrows the date to September 5 and September 12.



Apple is also expected to release the updated version of iOS 11 along with a new Apple Watch as well as a 4k version of the Apple TV 4.



