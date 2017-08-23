

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) released earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $3.41 million, or $0.103 per share. This was lower than $7.92 million, or $0.233 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $35.44 million. This was up from $30.79 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.41 Mln. vs. $7.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.103 vs. $0.233 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -55.8% -Revenue (Q3): $35.44 Mln vs. $30.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $40.2 - $42.1 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $129.4 - $131.3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX