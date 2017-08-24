

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) introduced the Galaxy Note8, which has the biggest screen. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets users see more and scroll less.



The company noted that Note users have long been able to do more with Multi Window. With the Galaxy Note8, the new App Pair feature lets users create a custom pair of apps on the Edge Panel and simultaneously launch two apps with ease. Watch a video while messaging friends or dial into a conference call with the number and agenda in front of users.



'With the Galaxy Note8, the enhanced S Pen unlocks entirely new ways to write, draw, and interact with the phone and communicate with friends. It has a finer tip, improved pressure sensitivity, and features that enable users to express themselves in ways that no other stylus or smartphone ever has,' the company said.



The Always On Display allows Galaxy users to stay on top of their notifications without unlocking their phone.



'For overseas travels or when you come across a website in a foreign language, the improved S Pen Translate feature lets you hover over text to quickly translate not only individual words, but entire sentences in up to 71 languages, and instantly convert units and foreign currencies,' the company said.



The company stated that Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses.



In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously and allow you to save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.



The Galaxy Note8 supports the most advanced wireless charging capabilities yet, so useres can get a quick, convenient charge6 without having to mess around with ports or wires.



The Galaxy Note8 offers a choice of biometric authentication options-including iris and fingerprint scanning. Samsung Knox provides defense-grade security at the hardware and software layers and with Secure Folder, keeps personal and professional data separate.



With 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor, and expandable memory (up to 256GB), the have the power the uses need to browse, stream, play games, and multitask, the company said



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX