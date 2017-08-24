

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported earnings for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $41.43 million, or $0.44 per share. This was lower than $48.79 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.33 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $41.43 Mln. vs. $48.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX