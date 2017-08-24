

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Staples Inc. (SPLS) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $76 million, or $0.12 per share. This was lower than $87 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $3.91 billion. This was down from $4.03 billion last year.



Staples Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $76 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $4.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%



