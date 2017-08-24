

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LCI, a provider of risk insight, prediction, and management solutions for banks and creditors, for $151 million.



Verisk Analytics noted that the acquisition of Burlingame, California-based LCI .will bring a new range of risk management tools to banks.



The combination will bring together Verisk's proprietary data assets from its Argus business and LCI's proprietary time-series data, including consumer and commercial bankruptcies, consumer behavior, and legal and technical terms associated with debtor settlements.



The purchase price will be paid in cash to stockholders of LCI. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017.



'The combination will allow us to introduce a new and exciting range of insights, proprietary decisioning algorithms, and state-of-the-art risk management workflow solutions aimed at addressing a growing need among our banking clients,' said Nana Banerjee, group president of Verisk Analytics.



