sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,395 Euro		-0,002
-0,50 %
WKN: AB1000 ISIN: GB00B128C026 Ticker-Symbol: AB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,387
0,393
15:47
0,387
0,395
15:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR BERLIN PLC0,395-0,50 %