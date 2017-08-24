

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin plc (AIBEF.PK) reported that the boards of creditors for Air Berlin PLC, Air Berlin PLC & Co. Air Freight KG and Air Berlin Technik GmbH have decided unanimously to continue both business operations as well as the insolvency proceedings under self-administration.



The chief representative of airberlin in the insolvency proceedings under self-administration, Frank Kebekus, said: 'The individual appointed by the District Court of Charlottenburg to deal with the case, Lucas Flöther, has been unanimously confirmed in his office by the boards of creditors. We shall push ahead with the further negotiations at great speed.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX