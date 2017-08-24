

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $153.47 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $98.55 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $604.75 million. This was up from $597.35 million last year.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.47 Mln. vs. $98.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $604.75 Mln vs. $597.35 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $595 - $625 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX