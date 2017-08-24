

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aceto Corp. (ACET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $9.58 million, or $0.27 per share. This was lower than $10.29 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 43.7% to $194.62 million. This was up from $135.42 million last year.



Aceto Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $9.58 Mln. vs. $10.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $194.62 Mln vs. $135.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 43.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.40



