

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos met Liam Fox, the United Kingdom's Secretary for International Trade, to analyze bilateral trade relations between the two nations.



The British official suggested that Colombian projects of strategic interest could be financed through the British export credit agency.



'The United Kingdom will continue to be a secure and stable trading partner for Colombia,' Fox said.



This financial support through the UK agency would also be available to UK buyers and exporters of goods and services in Colombia, opening up opportunities for both British and Colombian companies.



