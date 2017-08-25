

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P 500 constituent Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) will replace E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DD) in the S&P 100, and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) will replace E. I. du Pont de Nemours in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on Friday, September 1.



S&P 100 & 500 constituent The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) is acquiring du Pont in a deal expected to be completed after the close on Thursday, August 31. Post-merger, the combined company, which will change its name to DowDuPont Inc. and trade under the ticker 'DWDP', will remain in the S&P 100 & S&P 500.



Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. (Q) will replace Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on Tuesday, August 29. S&P 100 & 500 constituent Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is acquiring Whole Foods Market in a deal expected to be completed on Monday, August 28.



