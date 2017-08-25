

Dalradian announces warrant exercise



TORONTO, 25 August 2017/Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that 508,421 of Dalradian's common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 (the 'October Warrants') were exercised between 4 August 2017 and 24 August 2017 at a price of C$1.04.



The shares issued upon exercise of the October Warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.



Following the October Warrant exercises, the Company has in issue 264,689,879 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information: Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat/Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



