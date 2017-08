WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure in early trading, shares of Big Lots (BIG) have shown a significant rebound over the course of the session on Friday. Big Lots is currently down by 0.7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



The early decline by Big Lots came even though the discount retailer reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



