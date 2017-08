CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Tokyo-based Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd., finalized an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s airplanes, valued at $1.12 billion at current list prices.



The order was previously announced as a commitment at the 2017 Paris Air Show in June.



The new 737 MAX 8s are the first directly purchased airplanes for JIA and will help bolster the lessor's growing fleet of next-generation aircraft.



