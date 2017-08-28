

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of TMG Health. The deal makes Cognizant the top provider of enhanced business process platforms, digital solutions and services for government and public managed healthcare programs in the U.S.



TMG Health is a provider of business process services to the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid markets, supporting 32 health plans and more than 4.4 million members in all 50 states.



TMG Health's primary facility near Scranton, Pennsylvania will serve as Cognizant's National Center of Excellence for Medicare/Medicaid services.



Kaushik Bhaumik, Executive Vice President and global head of healthcare at Cognizant, said, 'With the addition of TMG Health, Cognizant is further enhancing the way healthcare organizations, plan providers and members can benefit from new digital business models. ...TMG Health's capabilities expand the breadth of Cognizant's healthcare offerings and will enable a wider range of regional and national healthcare organizations to harness the benefits of scale that our BPaaS solutions provide.'



