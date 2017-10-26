

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $373.7 million, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $335.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $373.7 Mln. vs. $335.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.30



