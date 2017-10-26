

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $29 million, or $0.06 per share. This was higher than $12 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $737 million. This was up from $651 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 141.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $737 Mln vs. $651 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.2%



