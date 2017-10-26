

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $99.35 million, or $0.27 per share. This was lower than $154.36 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.90 billion. This was up from $2.68 billion last year.



Leucadia National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.35 Mln. vs. $154.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX