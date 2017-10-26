

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $205.93 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $202.64 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.18 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $205.93 Mln. vs. $202.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 - $1.35 Bln



