

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $124.16 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $118.60 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $292.43 million. This was up from $287.55 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $124.16 Mln. vs. $118.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $292.43 Mln vs. $287.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX