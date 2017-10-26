

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced, for 2017, the company now expects non-GAAP net income in a range of $60 to $80 million, up from prior guidance of $30 to $70 million. Total Revenues are now projected to be between $1.29 to $1.32 billion, compared to previous guidance range of $1.285 to $1.335 billion.



Non-GAAP income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $7.8 million, compared to Non-GAAP Income of $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Total Revenues were $334.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 19% from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX