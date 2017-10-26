

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $155.82 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $75.53 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.0% to $1.61 billion. This was up from $1.11 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $155.82 Mln. vs. $75.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 106.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 105.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.0%



