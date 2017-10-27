

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Laird plc (LRD.L, LARD.L) reported that its third-quarter revenue grew by 19% to 245 million pounds from 207 million pounds, previous year. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue was up 16%. Year to date, for the nine month period to 30 September, revenue increased 23% to 686 million pounds from 560 million pounds, last year. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue was up 12%.



The Group anticipates reporting full year underlying profit before tax towards the top end of current market forecasts for 2017.



