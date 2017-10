LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin plc (AIBEF.PK) announced that Air Berlin plc & Co. Luftverkehrs KG have signed an agreement with easyJet Airline Company Limited that easyJet Airline Company Limited will acquire from Air Berlin plc & Co. Luftverkehrs KG certain assets of the air transport business operated from the Berlin-Tegel airport, including the related slots and bookings.



The total purchase price amounts to approximately 40 million euros.



