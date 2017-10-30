

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Resources Inc (D) reported a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $672 million, or $1.04 per share. This was lower than $716 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.18 billion. This was up from $3.13 billion last year.



Dominion Resources Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $672 Mln. vs. $716 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -Revenue (Q3): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.90



