

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. personal income rose in line with economists in the month of September, the report also showed a bigger than expected jump in personal spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending surged up by 1.0 percent in September following a 0.1 percent uptick in August. Economists had expected spending to increase by 0.8 percent.



