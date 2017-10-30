

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $470 million, or $1.44 per share. This was up from $421 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $3.67 billion. This was down from $3.77 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $470 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -Revenue (Q3): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.27 - $4.37



