

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced, for 2017, the company now expects core earnings per share in a range of $4.27 to $4.37, up from prior outlook range of $4.13 to $4.33.



'Based on the continued strong performance at SCE and tax benefits we have received throughout the year, we have increased Edison International's 2017 earnings per share guidance range,' said Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International.



Edison International reported third quarter net income of $470 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $421 million, or $1.29 per share, prior year.



