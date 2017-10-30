

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $188.99 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $176.22 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $528.76 million. This was up from $502.75 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $188.99 Mln. vs. $176.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Revenue (Q3): $528.76 Mln vs. $502.75 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



