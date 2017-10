WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Z8 owned by Apple's iconic founder Steve Job is up for auction in New York in December.



According to Sotheby's, the auction house is performing the sale of the car that is expected to fetch between $300,000 and $400,000.



Jobs had bought the Z8 new in 2000 and sold it three years later. The car will also come with the original Motorola flip phone that was sold with the car.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX