

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that Brazilian court has extended the deadline for negotiating a settlement of public civil claims over the November 2015 Samarco fatal dam disaster to November 16, 2017.



The company noted that the extension allows for the continuation of the interim security arrangements provided to the Court on 24 January 2017 and for the continued suspension of the legal proceedings and injunctions.



On 18 January 2017, Samarco and its shareholders, Vale S.A. and BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda entered into a preliminary agreement with the Federal Prosecutors' Office in Brazil in relation to the Samarco dam failure.



The Preliminary Agreement outlined the process and timeline for negotiation of a settlement of the BRL 155 billion or approximately US$48.6 billion and BRL 20 billion or approximately US$6.3 billion Public Civil Claims relating to the dam failure. The Preliminary Agreement also provided for the appointment of experts to advise the Federal Prosecutors in relation to the environmental and socioeconomic impact assessment, and the negotiation of the settlement of the Public Civil Claims.



The Preliminary Agreement suspended BRL 1.2 billion or approximately US$0.4 billion injunction order under the BRL 20 billion Public Civil Claim and requests suspension of that claim, with a decision on suspension from the Court pending.



