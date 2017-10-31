

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $227.5 million, or $0.65 per share. This was higher than $39.2 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.98 billion. This was up from $1.95 billion last year.



Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $227.5 Mln. vs. $39.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 480.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 490.9% -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX