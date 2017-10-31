

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $704.66 million, or $1.63 per share. This was higher than $611.97 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $1.68 billion. This was up from $1.51 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $704.66 Mln. vs. $611.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.3%



