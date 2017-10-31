

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) reported a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $36.05 million, or $0.17 per share. This was down from $36.88 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.6% to $381.53 million. This was up from $269.47 million last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:



