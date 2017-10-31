

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $397 million, or $1.18 per share. This was higher than $330 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.20 billion. This was down from $2.31 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $397 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 - $4.43



