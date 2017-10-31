

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $242 million, or $0.46 per share. This was down from $993 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $3.16 billion. This was down from $4.23 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $242 Mln. vs. $993 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $1.89 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.7% -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $4.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -25.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX