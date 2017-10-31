

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newfield Exploration (NFX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $104 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $48 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $439 million. This was up from $392 million last year.



Newfield Exploration earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $104 Mln. vs. $48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.7% -Revenue (Q3): $439 Mln vs. $392 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX