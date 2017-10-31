

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $119.19 million, or $0.85 per share. This was lower than $129.03 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $3.78 billion. This was up from $3.36 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $119.19 Mln. vs. $129.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



