

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $12.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Revenue came in at $1.73 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.1 Mln. vs. $12.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.23 Full year revenue guidance: $6.80 - $6.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX